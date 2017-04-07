BHCA Community Corner

Cambridge St. Committee Launches New Initiatives

The Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee has launched several initiatives to help keep the street and surrounding areas clean and safe by working with its merchants, the A-1 Boston Police Department and larger institutions on the street. In addition, they are interested in better understanding the needs of individuals struggling with homelessness and helping them find the assistance they need. Other concerned residents are welcome to join the committee which will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Trash & Recycling Days

Because recyclables and trash are both collected by the city on Mondays and Fridays, they often become commingled. Green Committee Co-Chair Eve Waterfall reminds residents to place the bagged trash a short distance away from the bagged recyclables in order to help facilitate their collection by the appropriate waste collectors.

Trash Survey

In order to get a better sense on how Beacon Hillers feel about the neighborhood’s cleanliness, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee invites residents to complete a trash survey that is currently posted on www.bhcivic.org. Street sweeping is well under way on Beacon Hill. Please be conscious of parking restrictions to avoid towing woes.

Beacon Award Nomination Deadline April 10

At the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 15, the 20th annual Beacon Award will be presented to a person or group deserving of particular recognition for their significant and sustained contributions to the Beacon Hill community.

Over the years, the contributions made by the winners have ranged from working with neighborhood youth or the elderly, beautifying local green spaces, improving safety on the Hill, preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents, and envisioning the future of our community.

The BHCA invites members of the community to nominate individuals or groups they feel are deserving of the 20th annual Beacon Award. The final selection will be made by a ten-person committee representing a variety of organizations in the community. Please go to www.bhcivic.org or call the 617-227-1922 for a nomination form.

Nominations must be submitted by April 10, 2017.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

Meetings

Wednesday, April 5:

Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee. 6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting. 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Thursday, April 6: Parks & Public Spaces Committee Meeting. 7:00 p.m.,

74 Joy Street

Friday, April 7: Membership & Special Events Committee Meeting. 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Dates to Save

Friday, April 28 & Saturday, April 29: Love Your Neighborhood Spring Cleanup.

Friday, May 12: Spring Planting Day. Charles Street Tree Pits.

Monday, May 15: BHCA Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 p.m., Union Club of Boston, 9 Park Street.

Thursday, May 18: Founders Reception. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at a private home. For information about Founders Circle membership, call 617-227-1922.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.