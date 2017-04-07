Related Beal Launches Parking Space Sales at Charles Street Garage for Beacon Hill and West End Residents:Select Parking at 144 Charles Street Converting to Deeded Condominium Spaces

Related Beal, a fully integrated real estate firm focused on development opportunities in Boston and its surrounding areas, today announced the launch of sales for deeded parking spaces at the Charles Street Garage located at 144 Charles Street in Beacon Hill. Earlier this year, Related Beal notified the Beacon Hill neighbors of their plan to convert a limited number of parking spaces to deeded condominium spaces. This opportunity is the first of its kind in the neighborhood since the successful conversion of the Brimmer Street Garage in 1979.

“We are pleased to launch sales on deeded parking spaces at the Charles Street Garage,” said Stephen Faber, Executive Vice President for Related Beal. “Local Beacon Hill residents and Charles Street’s thriving retailers have long utilized this unique secure, indoor parking facility and we are excited to share this new offering to secure their spaces for the long-term.”

The Charles Street Garage is a full-service, professionally managed, valet parking garage, continuously operating 24-hours per day, seven days a week. In the coming month, the garage will also introduce enhanced services, including text-ahead vehicle request, car detailing and maintenance coordination, and a redesigned, modern drivers’ lounge.

Related Fund Management purchased the garage from Mass Eye and Ear in July 2015. Current retail tenants, including Savenor’s Market, Panificio Bistro and Bakery, J.P. Licks and Charles Street Animal Clinic.

For more information or to schedule a private appointment at the onsite parking sales center, please contact Michael Tammaro at mtammaro@charlesstreetgarage.com; 617.545.7000 or visit www.charlesstreetgarage.com[charlesstreetgarage.com.

Related Beal is a fully integrated real estate firm focused on development opportunities in Boston and its surrounding areas. Related Beal leverages a national real estate platform with expertise across all asset classes and storied local experience in life sciences, commercial and residential development, property management and investment. Related Beal has developed, and is undertaking the development of, some of the most recognized buildings in the area including The Clarendon, One Back Bay, the Quinzani Bakery site, Lovejoy Wharf and Congress Square. For more information on Related Beal, please visit www.relatedbeal.com.