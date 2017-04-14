BHCA Community Corner

Spring Cleaning Days April 28 & 29

“Love Your Block,” formerly Boston Shines, takes place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Beacon Hillers are encouraged to help clean their own block of the litter and debris that accumulated during the winter and spring. The

Joint Charles Street Committee, comprising members of both the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association, will oversee a volunteer table in front of Hill House on Friday for all those able to help clean Charles Street’s sidewalks and tree pits.

On Saturday, BHCA will welcome residents at a volunteer table stationed in front of Charles Street Supply Company. Clean-up tools will be provided on both days by the Boston Department of Public Works at the Boston Common.

Spring Planting Day May 12

The Joint Charles Street Committee will also sponsor a Planting and Mulching Day of the 57 tree pits on Beacon Hill’s main street on Friday, May 12. Committee Co-Chair Miguel Rosales will spearhead the effort, and both residents and business owners are encouraged to pitch in and help.

Bike Safety: Tracks and Training

More and more Bostonians are on their bikes.

The City of Boston has set a goal of quadrupling biking by 2030.

Hubway, Boston’s public share system, now has more than 1600 bikes at over 160 stations throughout Boston, Brookline, Cambridge and Somerville.

On Sunday, April 23 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. the Boston Cyclist Union will sponsor a “Make Way for Bike Lanes” bike ride around around the Boston Public Garden to demonstrate the need for two-way bicycle tracks so cyclists can ride safely from their neighborhoods to city paths and parks.

With the growing interest of installing cycle tracks around the Public Garden, on Charles Street and elsewhere throughout the city, residents would benefit from learning more about the many infrastructure options proposed to lessen the risk of injury to cyclists while biking in city traffic.

In addition, spring is a good time for bikers to review some basics of city cycling in general. Programs such as Cycling Savvy, sponsored by the American Bicycling Education Association, have progressive drills designed to increase student’s control and comfort levels, and leaders who can help strategize easy passage on some of the city’s most intimidating roads.

Anyone interested in meeting with an expert on traffic signal control, bikeway design, transit priority and traffic safety to learn more about cycling tracks and other infrastructure options or to participate in a Cycling Savvy course may email the BHCA office at info@bhcivic.org.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

Dates to Save

Friday, April 28 & Saturday, April 29: Love Your Neighborhood Spring Cleanup.

Friday, May 12: Spring Planting Day. Charles Street Tree Pits.

Monday, May 15: BHCA Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 p.m., Union Club of Boston, 9 Park Street.

Thursday, May 18: Founders Reception. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at a private home. For information about Founders Circle membership, call 617-227-1922.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.