Party in the Park, the much-anticipated annual luncheon benefiting the Justine Mee Liff Fund for the Emerald Necklace, introduces its second annual “A Walk in the Park” Children’s Tea and Fashion Show. Last year’s event launched the Emerald Necklace Explorers Club, Party in the Park’s first ever children’s programming.

The Emerald Necklace Explorers Club is designed to encourage exploration, education, support and enjoyment of the parks of the Emerald Necklace. Through park events, educational activities, and fundraising, the Explorers Club supports the efforts of The Emerald Necklace Conservancy in its mission to preserve Olmsted’s legacy and to ensure that the Emerald Necklace serves the common good for generations to come.

“A Walk in the Park” will feature a fashion show by Kodomo with hair and makeup styling by Invidia Salon and Spa of Sudbury, along with kids’ activities and crafts from the Emerald Necklace and Franklin Park Zoo, designed to showcase all that is available for children and families within the Emerald Necklace park system.

Emcee was J.C. Monahan, of WCVB’s ‘Chronicle,’ and Honorary Chairs were Erin Gallentine, director of Brookline Parks and Open Spaces, and Chris Cook, Boston Parks Commissioner.