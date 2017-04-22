BHCA Community Corner

Spring Cleaning Days April 28 & 29

“Love Your Block,” formerly Boston Shines, takes place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Beacon Hillers are encouraged to come out and join the fun as neighbors work together to clean their own block of the litter and debris that has accumulated during the winter and spring.

The City of Boston Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS), which is coordinating volunteers for Love Your Block, will provide clean up tools for volunteers on the Boston Common near Beacon and Charles streets. To sign up for Love Your Block, go to https://www.boston.gov/love-your-block-volunteer-signup-form

On Friday, the Joint Charles Street Committee, comprising members of both the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association, are coordinating efforts with ONS. Co-chairs John Corey and Miguel Rosales are seeking volunteers to help clean Charles Street’s sidewalks and tree pits, and will be on hand to assign volunteers to clean each block. They plan to start at 8 a.m. at the Common and work their way along Charles Street heading toward Charles Circle.

On Saturday, the BHCA Membership Committee will welcome residents at a volunteer table stationed in front of Charles Street Supply Company. BHCA Streets and Sidewalks Committee Co-chairs Rajan Nanda and Richard Ilgen encourage residents to sweep the sidewalks in front of their homes and in the neighborhood parks, as does Eve Waterfall, Green Committee Chair.

Clean-up tools will be provided on both days by the Boston Department of Public Works at the Boston Common.

Trash Survey

If you have not yet had an opportunity to complete the short trash survey currently posted on www.bhcivic.org, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee encourages you to do so. The Committee wants to get a better sense on how Beacon Hillers feel about trash, recycling and street sweeping.

Neighborhood Coffee Hour with the Mayor May 3

As part of the 18th Annual Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series held in local parks citywide, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department invite Beacon Hillers to meet with him at Myrtle Street Playground on Wednesday, May 3 at 9:30 a.m.

The Neighborhood Coffee Hours give residents a unique opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Walsh about open space and other needs in their neighborhoods. All participants will enjoy coffee and breakfast treats provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and fresh fruit from Whole Foods Market

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

This Week’s Meetings

Tuesday, April 18: Architecture Committee Meeting. 5 p.m., 74 Joy St.

Green Committee Meeting. 6 p.m., 74 Joy St.

Thursday, April 20: Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Hearing.

4:00 p.m., Boston City Hall, One City Hall Plaza.

Friday, April 21:Membership & Events Committee Meeting. 8 a.m.,

74 Joy St.

Dates to Save

April 28 & April 29:Love Your Neighborhood Spring Cleanup.

Volunteer Table in front of Charles St. Supply

Tools available on the Boston Common.

Monday, May 1:Beacon Hill Meet & Greet. 75 Chestnut.

Friday, May 12:Spring Planting Day. Charles Street.Volunteer Table in front of Charles St. Supply.

Monday, May 15: BHCA Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 p.m., Union Club of Boston, 9 Park Street.

Thursday, May 18:Founders Reception. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at a private home. For information about Founders Circle membership, call 617-227-1922.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.