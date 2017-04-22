Jack Gurnon Looks to Raise Funds for BHV, and Chop the Mop

Everyone in the neighborhood has an opinion about Jack Gurnon’s long, gray hair, and that opinion is usually not good.

Cassie, Jack’s wife, was especially tired of his mid-life look, so she persuaded him to CHOP it all off—for a price.

That price is $15,000. If Jack can raise $15,000, he’ll get rid of his long locks—a thousand dollars for each of his 15 inches.. And, in honor of Beacon Hill Village’s 15th anniversary, he’ll give the money to that organization. (He is a member of the Village’s Council.)

Some lucky person will be chosen to chop it all off on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. on the sidewalk right outside Jack’s own Charles Street Supply at 54 Charles Street. It should be a riveting moment.

To contribute to Jack’s more flattering hair style, go to www.beaconhillvillage.org where you will be directed to a page that will accept your contribution. As of Friday, April 14, almost $2,500 had already been raised – that’s 2 ½ inches so far.

Let’s bring back the old Jack and help Beacon Hill Village besides.