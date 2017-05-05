Bridge Architect Miguel Rosales to Deliver Keynote Address at Civic Association’s Annual Meeting

By Dan Murphy

Miguel Rosales, the lead designer and architect of the innovative, cable-stayed Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge, will deliver the keynote address at the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 95th annual meeting on May 15.

Rosales, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s master’s program in architectural studies, has more than 30 years of experience as a leading bridge designer. In 1997, he founded Rosales + Partners Transportation Design, an award-winning Boston firm that, according to its Web site, specializes in the “conceptual engineering and architecture of bridges, highway corridors, interchanges, streetscape elements and other transportation facilities.”

Rosales also currently serves on the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission as the representative for Historic New England, and is a founding member of the Joint Charles Street Committee, a collaboration between the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association.

“I feel very honored the BHCA asked me to speak at their annual meeting,” Rosales said. “I have lived on Beacon Hill for the past 15 years and care very much about the community.”

Besides his work on the Zakim, Rosales’ presentation, entitled “Crossing the Charles River,” will focus on his role as the lead architect for the ongoing rehabilitation of the 110-year-old, historic Longfellow Bridge, as well as the architect for the proposed replacement of the North Washington Street/Charlestown Bridge that spans the delta of the Charles River to connect City Square in Charlestown with the North End.

“I’m really looking forward to the meeting, and think that it will be interesting for the community to learn about bridges that are so much a part of the culture of Boston,” Rosales said.

In addition to Rosales’ keynote address by Miguel, the meeting will also include the presentation of the 20th annual Beacon Award, which the Civic Association bestows each year “to honor those people or groups deserving of particular recognition

for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community,” as well as the election of the group’s officers and directors for the 2017-2018 term.

The Civic Association’s 95th annual meeting takes place at the Union Club, 8 Park St. on Monday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.