Beacon Hill Author Jeanne Blasberg at Blackstone’s to Sign Copies of Her New Book ‘Eden’

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift or a good summer beach read?

Beacon Hill author Jeanne Blasberg’s new book ~ “Eden” ~ could be just the answer.

Blasberg will be signing copies of her new book on Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill (46 Charles Street). As locals know, no event at Blackstone’s would be complete without refreshments to enjoy. For those unable to attend Blackstone’s event, signed copies can be pre-ordered by calling the store at 617-227-4646.

“This book signing is another in our series of special events featuring local writers and artisans to celebrate Blackstone’s 35th anniversary as a neighborhood business in Beacon Hill,” said Jennifer Hill, owner. “We look forward to hosting two more book signings on Thursday, May 18, during the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens Tour with authors Gail Spilsbury (“That Year in Boston”) and Dolley Carlson (“The Red Coat”).

Hill added, “Autumn promises more anniversary celebration surprises.”

“Eden” is an account of the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend as Becca prepares to disclose her secret while her son and brothers conspire to put the estate on the market. The engaging story is interwoven with the century-old history of Becca’s family, her parents’ beginnings, their ascent into affluence and of her mother’s own secret struggles in her father’s grand home named “Eden.”

“’Eden’ is one woman’s story, echoing four women’s stories, and is, at the same time, all women’s story,” Blasberg said. “It creates a collage of female experience around the drama of introducing Becca’s long-lost daughter and her impending financial despair. Determined to write the type of book I enjoy reading, my novel weaves together multiple points of view and chronologies. I hope you love it.”