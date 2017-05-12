BHCA Community Corner

Charles Street Clean Team Fundraiser May 10

Thanks to the work of the Joint Charles Street Committee (JCSC) of the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association, Charles Street is looking cleaner and greener.

Under the leadership of BHCA’s John Corey and BHBA’s Ali Ringenburg, the joint committee has signed up a private contractor to sweep the street twice weekly from May to December. Neighbors may already have seen the two men, dubbed the Charles Street Clean Team, hard at work for four hours each Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

It will take a village, though, to keep Charles Street looking clean. Already, the BHCA annually contributes $6,240 from its 90th Anniversary Fund for maintenance and watering of the tree pits. The Beacon Hill Garden Club gives the JCSC $4,000 for flowers and planting. To keep the Clean Team sweeping the sidewalks will cost another $12,800 annually.

“It takes $1,600 a month for a private contractor to clean the street,” explained Ringenburg. “That adds up to $12,800 for the year. So we have launched a collective and collaborative effort to raise the funds.”

They are off to a good start. Miguel Rosales, a long-time resident who serves as BHCA’s Tree Committee Co-Chair, donated $1600 to launch the program in May. He was followed by the Hampshire House, who paid for the June cleaning and Related Beal who donated funds needed for July, August and September.

That leaves at least $4,800 to be raised for the last three months of 2017. And that’s why the joint committee is reaching out to other businesses and residents to contribute to the ‘Charles Street: Our Main Street Cleaning Campaign’.

Everyone is welcome to attend a fundraiser and cocktail reception on May 10 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Grogan & Company, 20 Charles Street. A live auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Toscano Restaurant, Hampshire House and Related Beal. Tax free donations may also be made directly to the Beacon Hill Civic Association (Charles Street Cleaning).

Neighborhood Firemen Appreciation Day May 13

The BHCA Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee has been meeting for almost a year now to determine how Beacon Hill neighbors can contribute to making improvements along this major neighborhood corridor.

In reviewing the many challenges along this street, the committee realized the important role that the Boston Fire Department (District 3 Ladder 24 Engine 4) play in responding to medical incidents, often involving the many homeless individuals who congregate in the area.

Lindall Place resident and BHCA board member Maura Smith suggested the neighborhood formally thank the firefighters for their hard work. “Time and time again, I’ve seen them racing over to help someone in distress,” she said. “They not only demonstrate professionalism, but they also show compassion and kindness. All of us on Beacon Hill owe them our gratitude.”

Neighbors are encouraged to join the committee at the fire station, at 200 Cambridge Street, on Saturday, May 13th at 9 a.m. The firemen will receive several tokens of appreciation, including an engraved plaque for the firehouse as well as coupons and gifts from Cambridge Street eateries.

Rosales headlines BHCA Annual Meeting May 15

Leading bridge designer and Beacon Hill neighbor Miguel Rosales will give the keynote address at the BHCA’s 95th Annual Meeting and Reception to be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Union Club, 8 Park Street.

A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s master’s program in architectural studies, Rosales has more than 30 years of experience in bridge design. In 1997, he founded Rosales + Partners Transportation Design that specializes in the “conceptual engineering and architecture of bridges, highway corridors, interchanges, streetscape elements and other transportation facilities.”

Besides his best known work on the Zakim Bridge, Rosales’ presentation “Crossing the Charles River” will describe his role as the lead architect for the ongoing rehabilitation of the 110-year-old, historic Longfellow Bridge, as well as the architect for the proposed replacement of the North Washington Street/Charlestown Bridge that spans the delta of the Charles River to connect City Square in Charlestown with the North End.

In addition to Rosales’ address, the meeting will include the presentation of the 20th annual Beacon Award as well as the election of the group’s officers and directors for the 2017-2018 term.

Volunteers wanted to help BHCA’s staff

The BHCA is looking for volunteers who are willing to lend their time and talents to the organization. Whether it be stuffing envelopes, answering phones, or assisting with events, help would be greatly appreciated. Anyone with the time and the interest are encouraged to contact Katie Reinhardt at katie.reinhardt@bhcivic.org.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

This Week’s Meetings & Events:

Tuesday, May 9:Spring Tree Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m.,

74 Joy Street.

Wednesday, May 10:Cocktail Party & Fundraiser for cleaning Charles Street. Grogan & Company, 5:30-7:00 p.m., 20 Charles Street. Live Auction at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12:Spring Planting Day. Bring tools and meet at 9:00 a.m. near CVS at Charles St. Circle. Volunteers are asked to contact BHCA at 617-275-6696.

Saturday, May 13:Neighborhood Firemen Appreciation Day. 9:00 a.m.,Firehouse, 200 Cambridge Street.

Save these dates:

Monday, May 15:BHCA Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 p.m.,Union Club of Boston, 9 Park Street.

Thursday, May 18:Founders Reception. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at a private home. For information about Founders Circle membership, call 617-227-1922.

Thursday, June 22:New Members Reception. Harrison Gray Otis House.

Wednesday, July 19:Evening on the Esplanade. Opening Night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra Summer Concert Series.

Sunday, September 24: Fall Hillfest, annual neighborhood block party.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.