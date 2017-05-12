BHGC to Hold the 88th ‘Tour of the Hidden Gardens’

The Beacon Hill Garden Club is pleased to present its annual Tour of the Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill on Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The self-guided walking tour will feature ten gardens hidden behind Beacon Hill Garden Club members’ homes and garden walls. They can be visited in any order. As visitors walk from garden to garden, there will also be six ribbon gardens to enjoy. The ribbon gardens are special, small plots of flowers and greenery that contribute beauty to our neighborhood and are typically able to be viewed from the street.

This garden tour has taken place annually since 1929, only six months after the Beacon Hill Garden Club was founded. It gives visitors an understanding of the challenges and rewards of gardening in an urban location, as well as the variety of approaches the gardeners employ to achieve their objectives.

Complimentary refreshments will be available at Moseley Hall at the Church of the Advent, which can be entered through Mt. Vernon Square. The garden club’s latest book, “Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill: Creating Green Spaces in Urban Places,” will be available at that location.

All proceeds from the tour support local, regional and national environmental, conservation and horticultural organizations.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.BeaconHillGardenClub.org for $45 each until midnight on Wednesday, May 17. On tour day, the ticket price will be $55. Advance tickets are also available at the following shops: Beacon Hill Pub, 149 Charles St.; Blackstone’s, 46 Charles St.; Cambridge Trust Company, 65 Beacon St.; Charles Street Supply, 54 Charles St.;

Linens on the Hill, 52 Charles St.; and Rouvalis Flowers, 40 West Cedar St.

To purchase tickets on the day of the tour and to pick up the tour booklet, which allows access into the gardens themselves, visit the information table at the corner of Charles and Mt. Vernon streets.

For information on transportation, parking, dining and local shops and museums, visit www.BeaconHillGardenClub.org.