Architectural Commission Approves Proposed Condo Redevelopment of AMC Headquarters with Provisos

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission voted at its monthly hearing at City Hall on Thursday to approve three separate applications to redevelop Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) headquarters into condos with some provisos.

At this time, architect Guy Grassi outlined the proposal to repurpose the three adjacent, brick row-houses at 3, 4 and 5 Joy. St. back to residential housing. The scope of the project includes restoring the front of the façade to residential character, as well as plans for two large rear additions that would almost reach the property line at 3 and 4 Joy St. and a smaller rear addition to the existing ell at 5 Joy St. The project also entails plans to remove various fire escapes on the buildings, to remove a chimney between 4 and 5 Joy St., and to extend the garden wall at the rear of 4 Joy St.

Since the developer has already agreed to return a window transom at 5 Joy St. adorned with the AMC logo back to the organization, Grassi said he would be amenable to the idea of installing a bronze plaque to recognize the building’s historical significance.

Provisos for the commission’s motion granted include restudying the proposed roof materials, window openings, and colors and materials for the facades and proposed rear additions, as well as materials for the planned reconfiguration of the stoop at 3 Joy St., among other stipulations.

Grassi represents developer Chris Kelly and his team, who purchased the three building from the AMC for $15 million last September.

AMC is slated to move into their new headquarters at 10 City Square in Charlestown this fall.