BHCA Community Corner

BHCA reached out to the homeless

As part of the BHCA’s Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee’s goal to better understand the needs of the homeless community in our area, a group of BHCA volunteers and board members recently served dinner at the Pine Street Inn. The volunteers also toured the facility, which they found welcoming and well maintained.

“We were, not surprisingly, most impressed by the dedication and compassion of the staff,” said Kathy Judge, a BHCA board member who organized the event. “But we were equally humbled by the many, many guests who greeted us with warm smiles and words of appreciation. We all came away personally touched by this experience and wanting to do more to help those affected by homelessness.”

The group was grateful for the opportunity to help and plans to continue volunteering at the Inn. Any one who would like to become involved is encouraged to contact Patricia Tully at 617-227-1922 or at patricia.tully@bhcivic.org.

Historic Preservation Roundtable

May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Beacon Hill Civic Association is collaborating with the Museum of African American History to present a Historic Preservation Roundtable. Experts in the field will have a lively conversation about the importance of preservation in our neighborhood. Wine and cheese will be served. This event will be held on May 31st at the MAAH at 46 Joy Street. For more details and to purchase tickets, please contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or access the Events page at www.bhcivic.org.

It’s time for all BHCA members to renew

The Beacon Hill Civic Association wishes to remind its members that it’s time for everyone to renew their membership dues, which support the operation of the non-profit that strives to maintain and improve the quality of life on Beacon Hill.

Individual dues are $50 ($30 for members up to age 35 and over 65). Supporting membership dues are $100. Dues for the Founders Circle, which comprises BHCA’s highest level of membership giving, are $500 annually. Founder Circle members are invited to a cocktail reception in appreciation of their generosity.

Membership also offer individuals and their families discounts to local shops and the many special BHCA events, including Evening on the Esplanade, special lectures, roundtables and other programs.

For more information membership in the Beacon Hill Civic Association, call 617-227-1922, email info@bhcivic.org or go to www.bhcivic.org.

Volunteers wanted to help BHCA’s staff

The BHCA is looking for volunteers who are willing to lend their time and talents to the organization. Whether it be stuffing envelopes, answering phones, or assisting with events, help would be greatly appreciated. Anyone with the time and interest are encouraged to contact Katie Reinhardt at katie.reinhardt@bhcivic.org.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

This Week’s Meetings & Events:

Thursday, May 25: Traffic & Parking Committee Meeting.

6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Save these dates:

Wednesday, May 31: Historic Preservation Roundtable, Museum of African American History, 46 Joy Street, 46 Joy St. Call 617-227-1922 for more information.

Thursday, June 22: New Members Reception. Harrison Gray Otis House.

Wednesday, July 19: Evening on the Esplanade. Opening Night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra Summer Concert Series.

Sunday, September 24: Fall Hillfest, annual neighborhood block party.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.