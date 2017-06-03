BHCA Historic Preservation Roundtable Wednesday

May is Preservation Month in Boston, and the Beacon Hill Civic Association invites members of the community to celebrate with them at a Historic Preservation Roundtable and Reception to be held tomorrow, May 31, at the Museum of African American History.

BHCA Chairman Mark Kiefer will moderate a lively discussion with three nationally-recognized preservationists on the most important issues facing historic preservation today. Topics will include the impact of climate change and other environmental concerns, the role and influence of new technologies and the importance of preservation amidst Boston’s current development boom.

Panelists include Marita Rivero, executive director of the Museum of African American History in Boston and Nantucket, and chair of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Marita was also the former vice president and general manager for radio and television at WGBH, overseeing all of WGBH’s radio and television activities, and supervising the Peabody and Emmy award-winning Africans in America, a History of Slavery.

Carl R. Nold is president and chief executive officer of Historic New England, the oldest and largest regional preservation organization in the United States. He has served as chairman of the American Alliance of Museums, America’s national museum association, and as ex-officio chairman of ICOM-US, the US branch of the International Council of Museums. He is a fellow of both the Massachusetts Historical Society and the American Antiquarian Society.

Greg Galer is executive director of the Boston Preservation Alliance. He has nearly 30 years of experience as a historic preservation advocate and museum professional, and recently has been active in efforts to save Boston’s Citgo sign and the Northern Avenue Bridge. He holds a bachelor of arts with Honors in American Civilization from Brown University and a Ph.D. in the History and Social Study of Science and Technology from MIT.

The Roundtable takes place Wednesday, May 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Museum, 46 Joy Street. A wine and cheese reception will follow the discussion. Tickets are $15 for members of the BHCA, Museum, Preservation Alliance and Historic New England, and $20 for non-members. There is no charge for members of the BHCA Founders Circle. To register, click on http://www.bhcivic.org/upcoming-events.html.