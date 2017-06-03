TV Filming Takes Place in Public Garden

On Wednesday May 24 in the Boston Public Garden Boston’s own Ray Brown, host of Ray Brown’s Talkin’ Birds radio show, along with his Executive Producer, Mark Duffield of Beacon Hill took part in a NHPTV (New Hampshire Public television) filming of an episode of “Windows to the Wild” The NHPTV crew and famed host Willem Lange came down from New Hampshire to produce a show featuring Ray Brown which will air in September with the title “Birding with Ray.”

“NHPTV’s Award winning Windows to the Wild debuted on TV some twelve years ago and so did we on radio with Talkin’ Birds. It was great idea to combine two shows and two mediums dedicated to the great outdoors. We were pleased to highlight the beauty, importance of preservation of the Boston Public Garden,” says Mark Duffield

For more than a decade the Talkin’ Birds radio show, created and hosted, by Ray Brown, has been an important voice in promoting and encouraging the appreciation of the wonder, beauty, and diversity of birdlife in our backyards and beyond, and the vital importance of preserving, conserving and protecting their habitats. Ray has been in broadcasting for thirty years and currently assumes several positions at WGBH in Boston.

In addition to hosting Windows to the Wild series, Willem is the host of five NHPTV birding documentaries that have won New England Emmy, Telly and New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters awards: Journey of the Broad-Winged Hawk, Saving Songbirds, Bird Tales, Counting on Birds, and Plight of the Grassland Birds, as well as the documentary Saving New England Fisheries.

Will was born in 1935. A child of deaf parents, he grew up speaking sign language and came to New England to prep school in 1950 as an alternative to reform school in his native New York State. Will earned a degree in only nine years at the College of Wooster in Ohio. In between, he worked as a ranch hand, Adirondack guide, preacher, construction laborer, bobsled run announcer, assembly line worker, cab driver, bookkeeper, and bartender. Will once directed the Dartmouth Outward Bound Center and is an adopted member of the Dartmouth Class of 1957. He was a building and remodeling contractor in Hanover, N.H. He also founded the Geriatric Adventure Society.

“Ray and I were pleased to meet Will Lange and to help him celebrate his 82nd birthday in the historic Boston Public Garden,” added Mark

For more information on how to listen to Ray Brown’s Talkin’ Birds show google talkinbirds.com. To obtain programming schedules for Windows of the Wild go to NHPTV.org