Police Briefs 05-30-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

05/17/17 – The victim reported she parked her company vehicle – a 2017 Ford Explorer – on Winchester Street on May 13 at about 10 p.m., but when she returned to it at approximately 10 a.m. on May 17, she realized her Apple iPhone was stolen. There were no sign of forced entry or damage.

Larceny

05/20/17 – A victim reported she put down two bags, containing an iPhone, a dress, shoes, a sweater, personal identification and credit and bank cards, on Charles Street at around 9:40 p.m. to take pictures. When she returned between five and 10 minutes later, she observed they were gone.