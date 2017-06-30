MassBay Charitable Foundation Gives Out Scholarships

After reviewing dozens of exceptional candidate applications, The Mass Bay Credit Union Charitable Foundation has selected four graduating high school seniors to receive the 2017 College Scholarships. The awards, $1,000 to each recipient, go to: Noah Dolloff, Timberlane Region-al HS; Ashley Buggy, Mystic Valley Regional Charter School; Sydney Perryman, Tolland HS; and Lauren Critelli, Fontbonne Academy.

“We always enjoy awarding this achievement” notes John Thomas, Mass Bay Credit Union President & CEO. “Our hope is that they use this as a step to brighten their future, giving them the chance to grow into leaders of the community.”

College-bound high school seniors who are Mass Bay members or children/grandchildren of members were eligible to apply for the scholarship awards. Awards were chosen by a committee of Credit Union staff. Mass Bay is a community credit union open to anyone who lives or works in Norfolk County, Suffolk County, Abington, Everett, Hanover, Hingham, Lynn, Malden, Marshfield, Medford, Melrose, Norwell, Peabody, Rockland, Saugus, Scituate, Somerville, Stoneham and Whitman; as well as employees of entities affiliated with the MBTA or MasDOT.

About Mass Bay Credit Union

