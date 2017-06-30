MassBay Credit Union Hosts Successful May is for Moms Toiletry Drive

Mass Bay Credit Union held their first ever Toiletry Drive to benefit Rosie’s Place, a local women’s shelter. The charitable drive, which lasted through the end of May, will help benefit those women and moms in need.

Drop off boxes were located at their South Boston headquarters at 147 West 4th Street, in addition to their branches in Everett, Quincy and the Seaport. Hundreds of items, such as bath towels, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, brushes/combs, chapstick were all generously donated by Members and Mass Bay staff.

Mass Bay would like to thank all of their Members and staff who participated in this successful first-time charitable drive.