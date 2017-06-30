Mayor’s Garden Contest Registration Ends July 12

Mayor Martin J. Walsh is alerting Boston’s green thumbs that they have until Wednesday, July 12, to register for the 2017 Mayor’s Garden Contest presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department with a grand prize provided by JetBlue and media support provided by the Boston Herald.

Now in its 21st year, the contest recognizes gardeners who have landscaped, planted flowers, trees, and shrubs, and, in the process, helped beautify Boston’s neighborhoods.

Gardeners or those nominating their favorite gardeners may find printable and online nomination forms at www.boston.gov/mayors-garden-contest. First place winners will receive the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Walsh and prize packages from the Parks Department, Mahoney’s Garden Centers, and other sponsors at an awards ceremony in August in the Public Garden.

First place winners in this year’s Garden Contest will also be entered into a drawing for a JetBlue Grand Prize consisting of roundtrip flights for two to any nonstop destination from Boston. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply.

Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last ten years will be automatically entered into the Hall of Fame and will be recognized at the awards ceremony in late August. These distinguished Hall-of-Famers will be ineligible to enter as contestants but are welcome to return as judges.

To enter the contest, apply online at www.boston.gov/mayors-garden-contest or pick up entry forms at Boston City Hall, Boston Community Centers, and Boston Public Library branches. For more information please call (617) 961-3051.