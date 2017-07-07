Beacon Hill Civic Association Corner

BHCA elects 26 Beacon Hillers as directors

At the recent annual meeting of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, 26 Beacon Hill residents were elected to serve on the board, including six who are serving for their first time.

The directors will lead community efforts to beautify, clean and maintain the neighborhood, launch new initiatives to increase opportunities for connection among residents, keep an eye on the current development boom, and advocate for the preservation and protection of the community amidst a rapidly shifting regulatory environment, according to Mark Kiefer, who was elected to his second year as chairman of the board.

Serving for the first time are Byron Street resident and treasurer Emi Winterer, Chestnut Street residents Ron Bronzetti and Erik Erlingsson, Beacon Street resident Kathy Judge, Lime Street resident Josh Leffler and West Hill Place resident Lauren Louison.

Suzanne Besser will return for her second year as president and Ben Starr will continue as Clerk. Others returning are Leslie Adam, Meghan Awe, Tom Clemens, John Corey, Chris Donnelly, James Ewing, Russell Gaudreau, Keeta Gilmore, Richard Ilgen and Rajan Nanda. In addition, Maura Smith, Charlotte Thibodeau, Rachel Thurlow, Eve Waterfall, Robert Whitney, Stephen Young and Colin Zick will continue on the board.

Beginning this week, the Boston Parks Department will do selective pruning of several trees on Beacon Hill. “Over the last 3 years there have been multiple requests for tree pruning…which helps the trees stay healthy,” said Miguel Rosales, Tree Committee Co-Chair. Besides the aesthetic and safety benefits in terms of overall appearance, pruning is important to prevent dead branches from unexpectedly falling on the sidewalks and streets, he added.

A list of the trees scheduled for pruning is posted on bhcivic.org.

Upcoming Events

Monday, July 3:Beacon Hill Meet & Greet. 75 Chestnut.

Wednesday, July 19: Evening on the Esplanade. Opening Night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra Summer Concert Series. Pre-concert wine and cheese party at the Church of the Advent’s Hidden Garden. Box Suppers by Panificio available for purchase.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information.