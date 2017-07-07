BHCHP Honors Anne Finucane, Mike Barnicle, BMC, and MGH

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP) recognized two individuals and two institutions that have made invaluable contributions to the organization’s mission. Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane and her husband, journalist and MSNBC Commentator Mike Barnicle, honored with the Tim Russert Award. Boston Medical Center President & CEO Kate Walsh and Massachusetts General Hospital President Peter Slavin, MD, received the Dr. Jim O’Connell Award on behalf of their hospitals.

The four were honored at BHCHP’s Medicine That Matters Gala, Monday, May 15 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.

“Anne and Mike have both reached the pinnacle of their professions, yet always maintained a deep commitment to those in need,” said BHCHP President Jim O’Connell, MD. “At Bank of America, Anne has focused on strengthening communities through investment and at the same time supporting nonprofits like BHCHP. And for decades, Mike has given voice to people who struggle with all of life’s challenges, particularly poverty and the disease of addiction. Tim Russert was a close friend of theirs and I imagine he is very proud to see them honored with this award.”

BMC and MGH have been close collaborators of BHCHP’s since its founding in 1985. “No other academic hospitals have incorporated the health care of homeless persons into the fabric of their clinical missions as these two hospitals have — under the able leadership of Kate and Peter,” said BHCHP CEO Barry Bock. “Our partnership with BMC and MGH has ensured that homeless medicine has always been thoroughly integrated into mainstream medicine, and that has benefited our patients tremendously.”

WCVB-TV Chronicle anchor Anthony Everett eemceed the gala. The co-chairs of the event were The Boston Globe Managing Director Linda Pizzuti Henry and former President and CEO of Natixis Global Asset Management John Hailer and his wife Maureen.

Governor Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker, Senator Edward Markey, Mayor Marty Walsh, Jack and Eileen Connors and Jean Tempel were the honorary co-chairs.

Founded in 1985, BHCHP has evolved into the largest and most comprehensive health care for the homeless program in the country, delivering services to more than 11,000 homeless men, women and children a year at more than 60 shelters and sites. For more information, visit www.bhchp.org