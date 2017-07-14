BHCA Community Corner

Evening on the Esplanade July 19

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) invites families and friends to an Evening on the Esplanade, a summer evening filled with music, camaraderie and tasty food. The popular annual summer event, which marks the opening night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra, takes place on Wednesday, July 19th, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

To kick off the season, BLO Music Director Christopher Wilkins will lead soprano Sonja DuToit Tengblad in “Music for a Summer Evening” with Ralph Vaughan Williams’ English Folk Song Suite, Frederick Delius’ Summer Evening, Peggy Stuart Coolidge’s The Blue Planet, Samuel Barber Knoxville’s Summer of 1915, Giuseppe Verdi’s “Winter” and”Summer” from I vespri siciliani, and Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and with a prelude by the Boston University Tanglewood Institute Brass and Wind Quintets.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Beacon Hill Civic Association and Beacon Hill Village, begins at 5:30 pm with a reception held at the Hidden Garden of The Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer Street. There, guests can enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres including traditional antipasto generously provided by Toscano Restaurant.

Pre-ordered boxed suppers provided by Panificio will be available for guests to take with them to their reserved seating at the Hatch Shell.

Tickets, which include the cocktail reception, boxed supper and a chair at the concert, are $30 for BHV and BHCA members, and $35 for non-members. Reservations are required. To order and purchase tickets, go to www.bhcivic.org.

The rain date (concert only) is Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 pm at the Hatch Shell or Emmanuel Church. For further information, please contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922.

Moving Trucks on the Hill

Summer is here and moving trucks can be found all over. Neighbors who are moving can find all the instructions they need at https://www.boston.gov/how-reserve-parking-spot-your-moving-truck. Residents who are not moving should be aware of signs posted 48 hours in advance of a moving truck’s arrival. If a permitted moving truck cannot access the area because of parked cars, those cars can be towed. It’s always a good idea for residents to circle back to where they have parked their cars on Beacon Hill every couple of days just to make sure 48-hour notice signs have not been posted that could impact their vehicle.

Meeting this week:

Friday, July 14: Membership & Events Committee. 8 am,

74 Joy Street

