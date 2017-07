The List of Top 100 Highest Paid Municipal Employees

The Top 100 highest paid employees in the City of Boston show that six are now earning more than $200,000 per year in regular pay and that Supt. of Schools Tommy Chang continues to be the highest paid employee in the City.

The numbers reflect base pay from the calendar year 2016 and do not include Police Details. Still, most of the highest paid employees in the City are from the Police Department and Fire Department. With details and retro pay – which was higher in 2016 significantly because of back pay due at the settling of union contracts – the top earner in the City was Police Officer Waiman Lee of Allston, who made $403,408 and nearly $122,000 in detail pay. The second highest paid with details was Officer Windell Josey of Brockton, who made $396,348 in total, with $83,122 in details.

Detail pay does not come from the City coffers typically, but is paid by private companies to the officers, with 10 percent going to the City. The only time that isn’t the case if when an officer is performing a detail for City work.

Supt. Chang made $259,484 in 2016, and second on the list was Police Commissioner William Evans, who made $221,323 in base pay. Chang did not wish to comment on the story.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association (BPPA) did not return an e-mail for comment.

Within Massachusetts, The Springfield Supt. Daniel Warwick makes a little less than Chang, at $229,935 in 2015 numbers. The Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri made $172,516 in 2015. In Brockton in 2015 numbers, Supt. Kathleen Smith made $220,000 and Police Chief John Crowley made $183,094.

In Baltimore, the Police Commissioner Anthony Batts made $211,785 in 2015 numbers.

The following list does not reflect overtime and detail pay:

Top 100 Paid City of Boston Employees

NAME DEPARTMENT NAME TITLE EARNINGS

Chang,Tommy Superintendent Superintendent $259,484.43

Evans,William B Boston Police Department Commissioner (Bpd) $221,323.02

Walsh,John Francis Boston Fire Department Chief of Support Services $207,578.28

Fontana,Gerard T. Boston Fire Department Chief of Field Services $206,823.45

Granara,David Richard Boston Fire Department DepFireChiefAdmn-AdvTechnician $203,136.29

Finn,Joseph E. Boston Fire Department FCommissioner/Chief of theDept $201,307.77

Dempsey,John Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief Administration $199,726.24

McMahon,Joseph G Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief Administration $199,726.24

Gross,William G. Boston Police Department Supn-In Chief $190,034.95

Hocking,Michael E Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief Administration $185,745.06

NAME DEPARTMENT NAME TITLE EARNINGS

Walsh,David John Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief Administration $185,725.91

Calobrisi,Robert J. Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $183,928.73

Doherty,Michael J. Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $183,928.73

Fleming,Joseph Michael Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $183,928.73

McNeil,Stephen D Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $183,928.73

Tully,Bernard J. Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $183,928.73

Stallworth,Andre R Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $183,717.17

Clifford,Peter J. Boston Fire Department Supn (Bfd/Fad) $180,560.32

Shea,Bartholomew J Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief $178,635.52

Costin,Dennis B Boston Fire Department District FireChiefAdmn-AdvTech $177,393.76

Blake,Thomas J Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief Admin $176,851.68

Dillon,Michael P. Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $176,478.82

Joseph,David W Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief Admin $176,233.46

Fitzgerald,Paul A Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $175,357.83

Halstead,Randall J Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $175,357.83

Holmes,Lisa R. Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $175,357.83

Mancini,Frank A Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $175,357.83

Walsh,Martin J. Mayor’s Office Mayor $175,000.02

McNulty,Joseph G. Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief-Adm Asst Dvmtr $174,984.32

Buckley,Kevin J Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $174,574.77

O’Rourke,Bernard P Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $174,574.77

Maughn,Reynold Boston Fire Department Dep Fire Chief Administration $173,452.20

Brienza,Horacio D. Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $172,645.97

Estrada,Karla BPS Special Education Deputy Superintendent $172,471.08

Muncey,Donna E. Strategy Department Deputy Superintendent-(non-ac) $172,471.08

Long,Gregory P Boston Police Department Supn Bpd $172,129.28

Leonard,David J Boston Public Library President $171,384.58

Mullane Jr.,Neal A Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief Admin $169,593.71

Shaffer,Steven E Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $167,441.41

Cuddahy,Don F. Boston Fire Department F Captain Admin Dvmstr $165,751.97

Byrne,Edward F Boston Fire Department Asst Supn (Bfd/Fad) $165,446.14

McCreary,Makeeba Communications Chief of Staff $165,422.99

Tully,Brian P Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Adv Tech $164,108.91

Keeley,Dennis L Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $164,078.26

Dowling,Robert L. Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $163,847.17

Papineau,Charles J Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Adv Tech $163,652.00

Price,Donald J Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $163,251.51

Daley,John J Boston Police Department Dep Supn (Bpd) $163,247.94

Paschal,Stephen P Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief Admin $163,011.00

Murphy,Joseph W. Boston Fire Department Chemist $162,844.24

Keeley,Paul P Boston Fire Department Distric F Chief Liaison/Ret Bd $162,659.18

Harrison,David C Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $162,587.72

Casper,Joseph Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief (Scuba Diver) $161,733.83

Lonergan,James J Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $160,896.18

Celona,Michael O. Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,698.86

McCormack,Martin P Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,698.86

Felton,Richard F. Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,555.76

Pettaway,Erik C Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,453.54

Raymond,Mark J. Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,453.54

Anderson,Edward A Boston Fire Department Fire Captain Admn-Advance Tech $160,378.87

Wahlen,Scott D Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician $160,315.86

Shea,Joseph D. Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,238.12

Sloane,Christopher Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $160,030.39

Edouard-Vincent,Marice M Asst Superintendent-Network A Instructional Superintendent $159,736.51

Greene,James P Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $159,429.25

McGovern,Ryan J. Boston Fire Department FCaptAdminScubaDivAdvTech $159,393.00

Whelan,Michael J Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $158,668.75

Smith,Douglas W Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $158,183.46

Walker Gregory,Caren S Kennedy, EM Health Academy Headmaster $157,477.36

Rodriguez,Jonathan Boston Fire Department Dist Fire Chief $157,306.68