Get Fit on the Esplanade this Summer

“Healthy, Fit and Fun” returns to the Charles River Esplanade Tuesday, July 11.

Throughout the summer, the Esplanade Association (EA) partners with three fitness organizations to sponsor free outdoor programming for people of all ages and abilities at the park.

Programming includes “Zumba,” led by Healthworks and sponsored by Healthworks, Polar and Peapod by Stop & Shop, which meets at the DCR Memorial Hatch Shell on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; “Sunset Yoga,” led by Sarah Divello and sponsored by b.good, Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Polar and Peapod by Stop and Shop, which meets at Fiedler Field on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; “Run Club,” led by Marathon Sports, which meet at 671 Boylston St. on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; and “Bootcamp,” led by BodyBurn by Ray and sponsored by BodyBurn by Ray and Peapod by Stop & Shop, which meets at Fielder Field on Thursdays at 6 p.m.

“Getting fit in Boston has never been easier,” said Tani Marinovich, EA executive director. “From seasoned athletes to those looking to try something new, everyone who joins these classes will discover the joy of exercising outdoors on the Esplanade.”

Visit http://esplanadeassociation.org/projects-programs/healthy-fit-fun/ to pre-register for classes, get a complete program schedule, view class descriptions, and find directions. Advanced registration is strongly encouraged.