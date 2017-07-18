Staying Fit after 50

Cindy Sullivan, a Beacon Hill-based personal trainer and senior-fitness specialist, was asked by one of her Beacon Hill clients to create a exercise program he could use while spending his summer on Nantucket.

Interest grew and ultimately a video was produced by the Saltmarsh Center of Nantucket in conjunction with Channel 18 Nantucket TV. The program was designed and titled “Active Agers” targeting seniors who are looking to build and maintain strength, balance and flexibility. Sullivan is a fitness instructor for Beacon Hill Village and brought the video back to share with her local students. Pictured, left to right, are Beacon Hill residents Mary Scudder, Roger Cox, Reese Berman, Diana Fraser, Carolina Kiggins, Jean Sipe, Jean Pilcher, Bob Scott, Vickie McGing and Cindy Sullivan.