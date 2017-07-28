Hampshire House Team Breaks Ground on 75 in Seaport Square

By Dan Murphy

Thomas A. Kershaw and the Hampshire House team broke ground Tuesday, July 18, on their new restaurant in the Seaport District, 75 on Seaport Square.

Located in Building C between Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue, this 7,000 square–foot restaurant will open in November of 2017, sitting alongside a Kings Bowling Alley, Tuscan Grill restaurant and 10-screen theater. And like 75 Chestnut, the neighborhood restaurant will serve self-described “simple American dishes” seven days a week, and also have space available for private parties.

In addition to the original 75 Chestnut and 75 on Liberty Wharf, the Hampshire House Corporation also owns and operates its namesake Hampshire House, Cheers Beacon Hill and Cheers Faneuil Hall.