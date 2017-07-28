Marinovich to Step down as Exec Director of Esplanade Association

After five and a half years at the Esplanade Association (EA), the last three serving as its executive director, Tani Marinovich plans to step down this fall. She will continue in her position through September overseeing the organization’s busy summer schedule in the park and its largest annual fundraising initiative, the Moondance Gala, which will be on Friday, September 23.

Alexi Conine, board chair of the 100-percent privately funded friends group for the park, expressed the EA’s board’s great appreciation for Marinovich’s commitment to the organization.

“Tani leaves the Esplanade Association strong, energized and poised for new levels of excellence in the years to come,” Conine said. “She has done tremendous work as our executive director.”

Since Marinovich became involved in 2012, the EA has experienced unprecedented growth in the organization, volunteer participation, grants, corporate sponsorships and overall revenue. During her tenure, she successfully oversaw many key projects for the organization, including the restoration of the Eliot Memorial, the Hatch Shell Oval Lawn and, most recently, the historic Lotta Fountain. Also, the EA introduced a new tree-inventory management system and implemented new innovative efforts for maintaining and greening the park, as well as many diverse community educational programs.

“It was a great privilege to work with the Esplanade Association and the DCR and to have played a part of caring for our treasured Charles River Esplanade,” said Marinovich. “I leave knowing the organization is strong, set on a clear path to continue to make life better on the Esplanade for years to come.”

Former EA Board Chair Margo Newman said, “The Esplanade is a thriving park thanks to Tani and her hard working team. For the past five years, she has led the charge in not only raising funds for the organization but, always searching for ways to make the park healthier and more accessible for everyone.”

Upon leaving the EA, Marinovich will continue her commitment to the environment, and the community in a new opportunity located closer to her home, allowing her to spend more time with her family. The EA has retained a search firm to identify candidates to succeed Marinovich and expects to name a new executive director by the end of the year.