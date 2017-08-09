Local Restaurants Taking Part in Dine Out Boston

By Phil Orlandella

Seven Beacon Hill Restaurants will participate in the 2017 Dine Out Boston program that is celebrating its 16th year of providing diners an opportunity to enjoy Beacon Hill‚Äôs atmosphere and the fine eateries that exist on the Hill.

Formally Restaurant Week, over 156 restaurants are taking part in the multi-day, specially priced lunches and dinners, presented by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) and sponsored by American Express.

Beacon Hill diners have seven choices as they venture through the neighborhood and enjoy a great meal, coupled with significant savings.

Restaurants can customize lunch and dinner menus by choosing price points: lunch for $15, $20, or $25 and dinner for $28, $33, or $38 and can offer as many courses as they desire at their selected prices.

Dine Out Boston runs from August 8-11 and August 13-18.

Participating restaurants include: Beacon Hill Bistro, CLI NK, Grotto, Ma Maison, No. 9 Park Restaurant, Scampo and Toscano.

Find one that features your appetite and budget.