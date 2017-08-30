Ed Flynn Endorsed by Diverse Progressive Organizations

Ed Flynn, a local community activist and BPS parent running for Boston City Council District 2, was endorsed by a diverse group of grassroots organizations, including Chinese Progressive Political Action, UNITE HERE Local 26, and the Mass Nurses Association. The campaign also announced the support of Latinos for Flynn, a group consisting of Latino supporters from every corner of the district. This endorsement adds to a list of over 30 other local labor unions that have backed Flynn’s campaign for City Council and an expansive list of elected officials, including Congressman Stephen F. Lynch, City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, and Suffolk Clerk for the SJC Maura Doyle.

Lydia Lowe of Chinese Progressive Progressive Political Action said, “Ed is a strong proponent of tenant and worker rights, and will stand up for public housing and a stronger community voice in planning and development. We are proud to endorse Ed for Boston City Council District 2.”

Sam Hurtado of Latinos for Flynn said, “I am supporting Ed because he understands the struggles of our immigrant working class families to stay and thrive in the city of Boston.”

And Brian Lang, President of UNITE HERE! Local 26 joined in supporting Flynn, saying, “Ed Flynn understands what’s important to working women and men across Boston. As a union member, Ed knows the struggles working people experience everyday. We know that Ed Flynn will be a strong progressive voice and are proud to endorse his candidacy for District 2.”

Flynn said, “I am so honored to have the support of such incredible community-based organizations who do amazing work to better the lives of our working families, seniors, and those living on fixed incomes. We are running an inclusive campaign focused on reaching out to and engaging every voter in District 2. As City Councilor, I will be a strong, independent voice for all communities and every neighborhood in the District. Our campaign is one of unity and inclusion and working together collaboratively to make Boston a better place for all residents.”

About Ed Flynn

Ed Flynn is a lifelong resident of District 2, where he has been deeply involved as a youth sports coach, veterans’ advocate, and community activist. In addition to being an active Boston Public Schools parent at the Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown, Ed is a member of the Cityside Neighborhood Association, South Boston Citizens’ Association, Ward 7 Democratic Committee, and VFW Fitzgerald Post.

Ed served on active duty in the Persian Gulf on two deployments and overseas in the Navy Reserves, helping to coordinate disaster relief in Haiti. Ed and his wife, Kristen, are raising their children, Caroline and Stephen, in South Boston.