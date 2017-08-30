Soccer Clinic will Return to Esplanade on Tuesday, August 29

In celebration of the fourth annual New England Revolution and Santander Soccer Scholars program, Santander Bank will join the Revolution and the Esplanade Association in presenting a free soccer clinic at Teddy Ebersol’s Red Sox Fields on the Charles River Esplanade on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Revolution players and Revs Academy coaches will be on hand at this time leading a skills clinic with drills, demonstrations and instruction for children and teens ages 6 through 17 and their families. Besides the opportunity to play alongside Revolution stars, who will also be available for photos and to sign autographs, the celebration will include FIFA on Xbox with the New England Revolution Battalion, interactive, inflatable soccer-games, snacks, refreshments, an appearance by Revolutions team mascot Slyde and more.

Meanwhile, the event will celebrate the Soccer Scholars program, which honors up to 35 New England students with a VIP Revolution game-day experience. While this year’s selected scholars won’t be in attendance, the event will include signups where adults can also nominate a deserving student for next year’s sweepstakes.

There is no purchase necessary, and a purchase won’t increase your chances of winning this sweepstakes sponsored by Kraft Soccer, LLC. Void where prohibited, the sweepstakes, which began July 3 and ends Oct. 5, is open only to legal residents of Conn., Mass., Maine, N.H., R.I., and Vt., and contestants must be 18 years old or older to participate. This sweepstakes began on July 3 and ends Oct. 5. For official rules, prize descriptions, and odds disclosure, visit revolutionsoccer.net/santander-soccer-scholars. More information can also be found at www.revolutionsoccer.net/santander-soccer-scholar.

“One of our top priorities at Santander is to support education initiatives in the communities where our customers and colleagues live and work,” wrote Michael Bruno, Santander Bank region president for Northeastern New England. “The Soccer Scholars program is a great way for us to reward students’ hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the soccer pitch. We hope that honoring their academic achievements will inspire students to continue pursuing their academic goals.”

Meanwhile, those interested in attending should fill out the photo waiver and event participation waiver and bring them to the clinic.