BHCA Community Corner

With so many new residents moving into the neighborhood and others returning from a long summer away, the Beacon Hill Civic Association wants to talk trash again.

Most likely it’s a topic much talked about since the neighborhood association was founded 95 years ago. There is little doubt that handling trash and recycling properly reduces litter and rodent activity, and contributes largely to making this community a good place in which to live.

For both those new to the neighborhood and longtime residents, here’s what you need to know: Household trash is collected by the Boston Department of Public Works every Monday and Friday. Trash should be placed in heavy duty black bags, not small grocery or kitchen bags. It should be set out for collection on the curb by 7 a.m. on the collection day or after dark on the night before. Residents are strongly encouraged to wait until the morning of collection day to set out their trash in order to reduce spillage and scavenging.

Household trash may not be set out at any other times nor may it be placed in the city trash barrels on Charles or Cambridge streets. Building and construction materials may not be put out for city pick up. The existing trash regulations are strictly enforced. Residents seeing trash improperly handled are encouraged to report such violations to the city by calling 617-635-4896 or 311, tweeting @BOS311 or using the BOS:311 app.

Recycling is also collected on Monday and Friday. All recyclable materials may be mixed together and placed in clear plastic bags, which should be set on the curb by 7 a.m. on the collection days or after dark the evening before. Recycling bags should be put about four feet from the black bags containing trash in order to help collectors distinguish between the two.

Items to be recycled include newspapers, magazines and catalogues, junk mail, white and colored paper, brown bags, telephone books, flattened food boxes, paperback books, milk and juice cartons, flattened cardboard boxes (no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet), empty pizza boxes, glass bottles and jars (lids and labels are OK), tin and aluminum cans, foil, and pie plates (lids and labels are OK), all plastic containers (caps and lids included; no motor oil or chemical containers), cardboard and spiral cans (like potato chip, coffee, and nut cans) and rigid plastics (such as laundry baskets, buckets, and toys).

Items not to be recycled include Styrofoam, plastic bags, motor oil containers, chemical containers, ceramics or dishes, light bulbs, window glass and mirrors, yard waste, food waste, televisions and computer monitors.

If you are not sure whether to put an item in the recycling bin or the trash bin, go to the city’s website for help. Search for the item in the Recycling and Trash Directory found on the Trash Day Schedule page on cityofboston.gov . It will let you know whether to recycle or dispose of the item in the trash.

To learn about the 2017 leaf and yard waste collection schedule, paint and motor oil drop-off dates, and household electronics recycling events, contact the Department of Public Works at 617-635-4900.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

Meetings this week

Meetings

Tuesday, September 5: Streets & Sidewalks Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m.,

74 Joy Street

Wednesday, September 6: Parks & Public Spaces Committee Meeting.

6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street Lunch Room.

Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street Conference Room.

Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting. 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street Gymnasium.

Thursday, September 7: Special Traffic & Parking Committee Meeting. 6 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Friday, September 8: Membership & Events Committee Meeting. 8 a.m.,

74 Joy Street

Upcoming Special Events

Sunday, September 24: Fall HillFest. 12-4 p.m.

Plans are well underway for our annual neighborhood block party that takes place on Mt Vernon Street between Charles and Brimmer streets. Fall HillFest will feature more than a dozen neighborhood nonprofits, the annual dog show, book and tag sales, live music and much more.

The Boston Public Market will join in the festivities with many vendors selling fruits, vegetables, and other delicious locally-grown foods for everyone to enjoy. Once again, the Biergarten will return to the Church of the Advent

with brats and beer.

Mark your calendars now and join your friends, family, and neighbors at this enjoyable afternoon!

Tuesday, October 24: Boston City Council District 8, Candidates Forum: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.