Local Children Get Into Kicking with the Revolution at the Annual Esplanade Event

New England Revolution stars Cody Cropper, Chris Tierney, Scott Caldwell, Brad Knighton and Brian Wright and Santander Bank’s Region Coach for Northeastern New England Kenneth O’Neill joined local kids and soccer fans at Teddy Ebersol Field on the Charles River Esplanade on Tuesday, Aug. 29, for a special soccer celebration.

The event celebrated the fourth annual Revolution and Santander Soccer Scholars program, which recognizes dedicated New England students ages 6 through 17 for their hard work, on and off the field.

Local kids had the opportunity to participate in a soccer clinic led by Revolution players and Revs Academy coaches to hone their soccer skills, snap photos and sign autographs.

The soccer event celebrated the Santander Soccer Scholars program. Now through Oct. 5, adults can nominate a deserving student via an online entry form at www.revolutionsoccer.net/santander-soccer-scholars.

Thirty-five winners will receive a VIP match-day experience, including four tickets to a designated New England Revolution home match, an on-field photo opportunity with a Revs player, and the opportunity to stand on the sidelines and cheer on the team as they take the field.

In addition to the VIP match-day experience, one grand-prize winner will receive a visit to his or her school from Revolution star players, including a soccer clinic for the winner and their classmates, as well as $500 towards their education.

Santander is the official bank of the New England Revolution.