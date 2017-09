Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny

09/17/17- At around 6:30 p.m., a victim reported her UPS delivery package containing a pair of shoes was stolen from her front porch on West Cedar Street. A witness observed a male and female remove the package before fleeing on foot.

Larceny (Bike)

09/12/17 – A victim reported her pink bike was stolen while locked to a pole in front of 1 Charles St. South, between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.