Beacon Hill Village Elects New Directors

Three downtown residents recently joined Beacon Hill Village’s board of directors.

Jan Beaven has been a member of the Village since 2013. She has served on BHV’s Marketing Committee and is vice chair of the Village Council. Beaven lives in Back Bay and is a consultant and former banking professional.

Charley Davidson is a resident of Beacon Hill, and has been volunteering at the Village, since he and his wife Elaine became members eight years ago. After retiring from AT&T, Davidson found a great sense of purpose as a volunteer both for the Village and Massachusetts General Hospital. At BHV, Charley assists members with technology repair and training.

A longtime resident of Beacon Hill, Paul Sullivan joined BHV in 2016 with his wife Ulla. He retired from a distinguished career primarily in financial service and has volunteered for a broad range of non-profits, including 12 years on the board of directors of Beacon Hill Seminars, where he also served as vice president and treasurer.

These three new members have joined other BHV board members John Besser, Sally Brewster, Harold Carroll, Doug Fitzsimmons, Murray Frank, Karen Garvin, Matt Liang, Susan McWhinney-Morse, Frank Mead, Atheline Nixon, Betsy Peterson, Stephen Roop and Ken Scott.

When invited to join the Beacon Hill Village board, Sullivan said he “jumped at the opportunity – a wonderful, important neighborhood institution with impressive founders, supporters, staff and a dedicated board.”

Beacon Hill Village is a non-profit membership organization for downtown Boston residents age 50 and over. Together they create new resources and opportunities for leading vibrant, active and healthy lives as they age in their own communities. Beacon Hill Village offers its members access to educational and social events, health and wellness opportunities, volunteer help, and expertise for navigating the transitions that come with aging. For more information, visit http://beaconhillvillage.org or call the BHV office at 617-723-9713.