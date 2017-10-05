Exploring the Charles River Esplanade with Margo Newman at BHWF Oct 10

By Amy Tsurumi

The Charles River Esplanade is no doubt one of the most vibrant areas of Boston and a city icon.

On any given sunny day, masses of people enjoy running along the Charles, soaking up the sun on boats of various shapes and spending time with family on the playground. Home to the Hatch Shell, many events take place here, including the Fourth of July fireworks featuring the Boston Pops. Many Bostonians gathered to honor this beautiful park at the Esplanade Association’s annual black-tie “Moondance Gala” just two weekends ago.

Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHFW) will welcome Margo Newman, director emeritus of the Esplanade Association, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Hampshire House. Cocktail mingling hour will start at 6 p.m,, followed by Ms. Newman’s talk beginning at 6:45 p.m. sharp.

Newman joined the board of the Esplanade Association in 2009 and served as board chair from 2010 to 2016, before stepping into her current position. Concurrently, she serves on the board of the associates of the Boston Public Library, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the library’s special collections of rare books, manuscripts and other items of historical importance.

A Back Bay resident for the past 35 years where she raised two daughters with her husband, Newman is a compelling presence in the city’s nonprofit field. Her impressive track record of past positions include president of the Kingsley Montessori School Parents’ Association, president of the Winsor School Parents’ Association, board member of the Back Bay Neighborhood Association and co-chair of the Boston Jewish Community Women’s Fund, focused on providing grants to fund programs that benefit women and girls. An MIT-alumna who received her B.S. in chemical engineering and M.S. in management science, Newman has over 18 years of experience in environmental policy consulting, mainly to the federal government as former partner at Mercer Management Consulting and Clayton Environmental Consultants.

BHWF is a nonprofit social club whose goal is building community by bringing together all women living in Beacon Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods. Monthly speaker forums meet on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May, followed by the “Afterglow” late-night gathering over cocktails and nibbles. Get-togethers outside of the monthly forums include “Backyard Adventures” outings around the city, “Feast with Friends” monthly dinner series, “The Acorns” mother’s group, “The Chestnuts” group for 50 and plus ladies, and “The Willows” group for those interested in discovering trendy spots.

For further information about this season’s speakers and events, and to purchase season membership or a monthly pass, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.