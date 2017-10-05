Walsh’s Fall Pumpkin Float Set for Oct 20

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that the annual Fall Pumpkin Float will be held at the Boston Common Frog Pond on Friday, October 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of illuminated jack-o’-lanterns will be floated on the water accompanied by spooky family activities.

Attendees are asked to bring 8-inch or smaller carved pumpkins that will be lit and then floated on the Frog Pond for a dramatic early evening display. In addition, attendees are invited to view creatively carved and decorated jack-o’-lanterns from various local sports teams and organizations. Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of fun activities. Children are invited to decorate luminary bags which will be displayed and illuminated along the edge of the Frog Pond. Test your courage and problem-solving skills in our haunted corn maze.

The Fall Pumpkin Float is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. Key sponsors are Xfinity, Capital One Café, and Lantana Hummus. Media sponsors are the Boston Herald and Magic 106.7. Additional support is provided by HP Hood LLC, the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, DAVIDsTEA, and Boston Cares.

This free family-friendly event will also include a roving magician, glow-in-the-dark games, a video game truck, children’s crafts, games and giveaways by Magic 106.7, and scarily delicious snacks and refreshments provided by Capital One Café, Lantana Hummus, HP Hood LLC, and DAVIDsTEA.

A monster mash of science activities presented by the Parks Department’s ParkSCIENCE program will include Science on the Street, the Massachusetts Horticulture Society, giant bubbles with the “Bubble Guy” Jim Dichter, and Halloween giveaways. All pumpkins will be donated to The Trustees of Reservations after the event for composting.

For more information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or visit www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment or www.boston.gov/parks.