ACS Boston Lawyer Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day

The American Constitution Society (ACS) Boston Lawyer Chapter’s 10th annual Constitution Day Celebration was held in the Great Hall at the John Adams Courthouse on Beacon Hill on Wednesday evening, Oct. 4.

Over 100 attendees celebrated the enactment of the Federal constitution and also of John Adam’s 1780 Massachusetts Constitution.

Robert A. Whitney, Beacon Hill resident and president of the ACS Boston Lawyer Chapter, organized the event, and acted as “master of ceremonies.”

It was a great evening for all, with remarks given by both the Hon. Roderick L. Ireland, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, and Attorney General Maura Healey, who also received the ACS Boston Lawyer Chapter’s Chief Justice Margaret Marshall Leadership Award at the event.