Figs Reopens on Charles St Following Blaze

By Dan Murphy

After closing for renovations following a fire last year, Figs restaurant at 42 Charles St. held a soft opening on Aug. 18 before officially reopening for business four days later.

“Business has been great so far as word is getting out that we’ve reopened,” said Pablo Avalos, general manger. “Delivery is still a little slow, but having the doors open really helps.”

Avalos said while the menu hasn’t changed and still offers the same “classic” pizza and pasta dishes, the restaurant has received an extensive, interior remodeling, including new tables, chairs and kitchen appliances, as well as a brighter color-scheme.

Most of the old employees have also retuned. “It’s great to have our family back together again,” Avalos added.

According to the Boston Fire Department, firefighters responded to the restaurant at around 12:30 p.m., on Oct. 3 of last year and swiftly extinguished a blaze in the ductwork inside a wall. There were no injuries reported.