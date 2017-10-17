Juice Bar Gets Okay from Zoning and Licensing

By Dan Murphy

A cold-pressed juice bar and health food restaurant is one step closer to opening in the former home of Fresco Flowers after receiving a vote of non-opposition from the Beacon Hill Civic Association Zoning and Licensing Committee on Wednesday.

Owner Susan Cabana intends to open a third Nourish Your Soul at 282 Cambridge St., with other locations in Medford and Winchester. Muffins, eggs and other food items would be prepared at the Winchester location and shipped to the Cambridge Street store three times a week. The proposed Beacon Hill business would offer mostly take-out and also have around 12 stools but no tables for dining in, she said.

Cabana said she has entered into a seven-year lease for the Beacon Hill location, and its proposed hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

In another matter, the committee voted not to oppose the zoning variances that would allow LexR, a self-described “boutique practice of nurse practitioners specializing in lips, lines, and lashes,” to continue operating at 121 Charles St.

Alexa Costa, who co-founded the business with Alexandra Rogers, said LexR opened in June with the understanding that the business is allowed to operate at that location, but they later learned that it required a conditional use permit for a change in occupancy.

Costa said the business would keep the same hours of operation – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week – and continue to offer private appointments after regular hours.

Finally, the committee voted not to oppose the zoning relief necessary for the homeowner of 5 Acorn St. to extensively remodel the residence. The scope of the project includes extending the bay windows at the rear of the building, as well as the construction of a headhouse to provide access to the reconstructed roofdeck.

All three applicants agreed to enter into a good-neighbor agreeements with the committee as a stipulation of its non-opposition vote.