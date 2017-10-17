Marinovich Assumes Philanthropy Position at Charles River Watershed Association

Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA), the leading science and advocacy nonprofit protecting and restoring the Charles River and its watershed, announced today that Tani Marinovich has joined the organization as director of philanthropy.

CRWA’s work monitoring the Charles River and designing greener more resilient neighborhoods takes on special importance as government funds for environmental programs wane and extreme weather becomes more frequent. Marinovich’s addition to the team will help CRWA sustain and expand its unique combination of science, advocacy and urban design to protect watershed communities and the environment. Passionate about the environment and the science behind it, Marinovich leverages extensive experience in development, including a decade in the environmental sector. In her prior position as executive director of the Esplanade Association, Marinovich more than doubled revenues over five years, added staff, formed strategic partnerships with the corporate community, spearheaded an internship partnership with the Boston public school system and created a summer camp program attended by 1,200 children annually.

“What excites me about CRWA is the potential to engage a wide range of stakeholders in our efforts to protect and preserve the Charles River,” Marinovich said. “For me, success is measured not just by what we achieve for the community, but by what we achieve with the community—and the stewardship we pass to the next generation.”

A Minnesota native, Marinovich lives in Weston, Massachusetts and enjoys kayaking and hiking with her husband, Charles, and two children, Ben and Coco.