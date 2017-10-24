18th Annual Storybook Ball for Mass General Hospital for Children

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) raised over $2.2 million in its 18th year of supporting pediatric health via its premier annual event, Storybook Ball. Demi & Tate Isenstadt, Sonja Kelly & Steve Tordone and Paige & Rick Sutphin co-chaired the event, which showcased the outstanding research and advancements at the MGHfC Food Allergy Center. Inspired by “Beauty and The Beast,” Rafanelli Events transformed Back Bay’s Castle into a magical library and twinkling dining room with canary yellow tablescapes – a nod to Belle’s celebrated gown.

Co-Chairs Demi Isenstadt, Sonja Kelly and Paige Sutphin kicked off the speaking program, which also featured Peter L. Slavin, MD, President, Massachusetts General Hospital, Ronald E. Kleinman, MD, Physician-in-Chief, MGHfC, and Allan M. Goldstein, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief, MGHfC. Thanks to two special donors, the Demarest Lloyd Jr. Foundation and Brian and Adria Sheth, every new or increased sponsorship to Storybook Ball was matched up to $500,000.

On-hand to share their story were Hopkinton residents, the Robledo family, whose daughter Reese (8) is being treated at the MGHfC Food Allergy Center for her multiple life-threatening food allergies. Reese is currently participating in a clinical trial, and findings from that trial will contribute to furthering the knowledge of food allergies, for which there is currently no known cause or cure.

The evening with about 500 black-tie guests included dinner by The Catered Affair, a live auction emceed by Lenny Clarke, dancing by DJ Chris Roxx and games, where winners took home prizes from luxury brands like Blank Label, bloomingdale’s, Capo, Lincoln, Loco, Paramount & Stockyard Restaurants, Daniel Doke Photography, DevotionaLuxe, North River Outfitter, PUMA, REMY, Rue La La, and Trinchero Family Estates.

Since 2000, the Storybook Ball has raised more than $28 million for research initiatives and patient care programs at MGHfC. Proceeds from Storybook Ball over the past decade have allowed MGHfC to provide extraordinary care to the youngest patients and their families; to recruit and support the best physicians, surgeons and researchers; and to speed the development of new technologies and cutting-edge research that can transform clinical approaches locally and globally. Visit www.storybookball.org for more.