Linda Marshall Named as New Executive Director of Nichols House Museum

Nichols House Museum is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as the museum’s new Executive Director. Linda has extensive management experience at preservation organizations and museums including Historic New England, The Trustees, and Cape Ann Museum. Linda was co-chair of New England Museum Association’s Historic Sites professional affinity group for five years. She created the first artist-in-residence program at Historic New England while regional site manager for eleven properties in New Hampshire and Maine. While working for The Trustees at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, she brought innovative approaches to the visitor experience including developing the first café on the property for day visitors.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the Board of Governors and staff at Nichols House Museum to advance the mission of the organization,” says Linda Marshall. “This is an exciting time for historic house museums as creative approaches to the visitor experience and interpretation are bridging connections with new audiences. The museum is an absolute gem, and there are many socially relevant stories to tell that will resonate with 21st century audiences.” “Linda brings a wealth of experience with historic house museums and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board,” says Kate Enroth, President of the Board of Governors. “Linda’s experience with historic house museum innovation, along with fresh approaches to community engagement, will be critical to the success of the museum’s current strategic plan. The museum achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums earlier this year, and with a new director in place, we continue to build momentum towards an exciting future.”

The Nichols House Museum is offering a new program series, Nichols After Dark, which aims to provide access to the museum during evening hours through unique experiences centered on the museum’s collection. Visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org for further information on Nichols After Dark scheduled for October 26 or call 617-227-6993.