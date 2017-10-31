An Evening at 74 Planned for November 9

By Suzanne Besser

On Thursday, November 9, a special Evening at 74 will celebrate music, performance, artisan food, bits of Beacon Hill history and the sense of community.

On that night, the Beacon Hill Civic Association is collaborating with local artist Emily Weiskopf and the Longy School of Music of Bard College to present the Neave Trio, Longy’s 2017 Ensemble-in-Residence. The event will take place at 74 Joy Street.

A new member of the BHCA Founders Circle, Weiskokpf’s art work is represented in both private and public collections around the world. She has recently teamed up with the Longy School of Music to reinvent how residents experience the arts and build community in Boston.

The Neave Trio champions new works by living composers and engages audiences through innovative and heartfelt presentations. The Boston Musical Intelligencer included Neave in its “Best of 2014” and “Best of 2016” roundups, writing that “Their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”

An Evening at 74 will feature artisan food by local Chef Nate Phinesse of Shepard, a restaurant and bar in Cambridge. He will also enliven the night cooking in the open kitchen with a curated menu and welcoming guests to engage.

“The event seeks to encourage new connections as we build our communities and celebrate the transcendence of music and shared experience,” said Weiskopf.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at 74 Joy Street, and all neighbors are invited to attend. The cost, which includes the concert, a light supper and drinks, is $40 for BHCA members, $45 for non-members and $25 for students with valid IDs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.bhcivic.org.