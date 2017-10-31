DCR to Present Design for Proposed Esplanade Riverfront Pavilion

By Dan Murphy

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will unveil the schematic design for the proposed Esplanade Riverfront Pavilion at the third and final public meeting on this project at the State Transportation Building, 10 Park Plaza, second-floor Conference Rooms 1-3, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m.

At this time, Watertown-based Maryann Thompson Architects will present plans for an occupiable roof garden accessible by terrace steps that would connect with the footbridge across Storrow Drive. The roof garden would also offer seating with riverfront views.

The designs includes plans for a covered, outdoor space for athletic and recreational activities, as well as new office space for the Esplanade Association and public restrooms.

The project would also reclaim significant greenspace, reducing the current 1116,000 square-foot, non-porous, paved area to a 47,000 square-foot, porous one, according to members of the design team.

Construction is expected to take 19 months, and to begin late this year or in early 2018, officials said at the second public meeting in June.

The project is part of the effort to revitalize the Lee Pool area, and being planned in tandem with the proposed $25 million redevelopment of the State Police barracks on the river’s Lower Basin.

Due to fire code restrictions, the venue can accommodate 150 attendees; accordingly, if you plan to attend, R.S.V.P. on the form found on DCR’s Web site at

http://www.mass.gov/eea/agencies/dcr/public-outreach/public-meetings/rsvp-esplanade-pavilion.html.