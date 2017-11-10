BHCA Community Corner

By Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

An Evening at 74

A celebration of music, performance, artisan food, Beacon Hill artistic heritage and the sense of community will take place on Thursday, November 9, from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at 74 Joy Street.

Called An Evening at 74, the event is a collaboration of Beacon Hill Civic Association, local artist Emily Weiskopf, and the Longy School of Music of Bard College. Music will be performed by the Neave Trio, Longy’s 2017 Ensemble-in-Residence, which champions new works by living composers and engages audiences through innovative presentations.

Weiskopf’s artwork is represented in both private and public collections around the world. She has recently teamed up with the Longy School of Music to reinvent how residents experience the arts and build community in Boston.

An Evening at 74 will feature artisan food by local Chef Nate Phinesse of Shepard restaurant in Cambridge. He will also enliven the night with references to Beacon Hill’s artistic heritage while cooking in the open kitchen with a curated menu.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at 74 Joy Street, and all neighbors are invited to attend. The cost, which includes the concert, a light supper and drinks, is $40 for BHCA members, $45 for non-members and $25 for students with valid IDs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.bhcivic.org.

Garlands and Greens November 15

Kick off the holidays at this festive evening held annually at the Hampshire House. Hosted by owner Tom Kershaw, Garlands & Greens is a night of drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live music, all to raise funds for the greenery and red bows that community members hang on Beacon Hill’s lamp posts in early December. Cost of admission, which includes two glasses of wine or one special holiday martini and appetizers, is $35 for BHCA Members and $40 for non-BHCA Members.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

This week’s meetings and events

Tuesday, November 7: Streets & Sidewalks Committee Meeting.

6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Wednesday, November 8: Cambridge Street Committee Meeting.

6 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Wednesday, November 8: Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting.

7 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Upcoming Special Events

Thursday, November 9th: Evening at 74. 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. 74 Joy Street. An evening of resonating music, historical conversation and artisan food. An artistic collaboration with artist Emily Weiskopf and The Neave Trio, the Longy School of Music of Bard College artists-in-residence. Call 617-227-1922 for more information.

Wednesday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Thursday, November 16: Downtown Schools Night. Learn about Boston’s public elementary schools from parents whose children attend them. 7 – 8:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3: Holiday Decorating Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel Boston