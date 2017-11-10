Boston’s Christmas Tree Arrives on Nov 21

The annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will arrive by police escort at Boston Common on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

This year commemorates 100 years of friendship between Nova Scotia and the people of Boston after our city provided emergency assistance when Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital, was devastated by a wartime explosion in 1917. Boston’s official 2017 Christmas tree is a 53-foot white spruce tree donated by Bob and Marion Campbell and family of Blues Mills in Inverness County on Cape Breton Island. The gift will be celebrated with a public, tree-cutting ceremony at the Campbell’s property on Nov. 15.

There will be a final public farewell at Halifax City Hall on Nov. 17 before the tree begins its journey by truck to Boston. In addition, Nova Scotia is donating smaller trees to Rosie’s Place and the Pine Street Inn.

“It’s exciting to carry on this great tradition with this beautiful tree donated by the people of Nova Scotia,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “We thank the entire Campbell family for sending this gift that will be displayed for all to see on Boston Common, serving as our city’s official Christmas tree and bringing joy to thousands of residents and visitors.”

On Nov. 21, the official 2017 Christmas tree will be escorted by the Boston Police Department beginning around 10 a.m. from Billerica via Route 3 South to Route 128 North to Interstate 93 South to Sullivan Square to Rutherford Avenue over the Charlestown bridge and weave through downtown Boston on North Washington, New Chardon, Cambridge, Tremont, Boylston, and Charles streets to enter Boston Common at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets at approximately 11 a.m.

Boston Parks Commissioner Chris Cook, an official Nova Scotian town crier, Santa Claus and local schoolchildren will greet the tree at its final destination near the Boston Visitors Center at 139 Tremont St. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, as the City of Boston’s Official Tree Lighting is celebrated on Boston Common from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 76th annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common is sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, title sponsor The Province of Nova Scotia, Jumbotron sponsor JetBlue, and presenting sponsor Distrigas/ENGIE with additional support provided by WCVB-TV Channel 5, Magic 106.7 FM, IKEA, The Christmas Tree Promotion Board, the Boston Herald and the Boston Globe. For further information, call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or visit the city agency on Facebook.