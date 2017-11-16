BHCA Community Corner

by Suzanne Besser, BHCA Presidenth

Thriving public schools enrich our neighborhoods

by Bruce Kiernan and Alyson Lindsey

Our nearby Boston Public Schools deliver academic results comparable to some of the best public schools in Massachusetts, as a result of the efforts of teachers, principals, and local families over the past dozen years. Further, each school offers a distinct educational experience not found anywhere else.

Families’ chances of obtaining a place have also improved greatly in recent years. The student assignment plan now offers students the schools closest to their homes. And Mayors Marty Walsh and Thomas Menino significantly expanded the number of available seats.

Parents in the downtown neighborhoods can learn about public school options for their children on Thursday, November 16th from 7:00-8:30 pm at 74 Joy Street. The community group Downtown Schools for Boston will present a panel of parents from five nearby schools: The Warren-Prescott and Harvard-Kent (Charlestown), Eliot (North End), Quincy (Chinatown), and Hurley (South End). See www.downtownschools.org for more information.

Families are a critical element in the success of any neighborhood. So everyone in our neighborhoods benefits from improved access to thriving schools. Each new classroom represents over twenty families who have been able to stay rooted in and committed to their Boston communities.

Beacon Hill and many other downtown areas now have a number of excellent public school choices. Unfortunately, Back Bay and Fenway residents have far more limited options. We should all encourage the City of Boston to plan for improved school choices for all of our neighborhoods.

Garlands and Greens November 15

Neighbors are invited to kick off the holidays at this festive evening held annually at the Hampshire House. Hosted by owner Tom Kershaw, Garlands & Greens is a night of drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live music, all to raise funds for the greenery and red bows that community members hang on Beacon Hill’s lamp posts in early December. Music will be provided by local jazz musicians Lisa Macalaster & Richard Pierce.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 15. The cost of admission, which includes appetizers and two glasses of beer, wine or a special holiday martini, is $35 for BHCA Members and $40 for non-BHCA Members. To buy tickets in advance, go to www.bhcivic.org or call 617-275-6696.

Public Forum on Bicycling November 16

In conjunction with the Boston Cyclists Union, the Beacon Hill Civic Association Traffic & Parking Committee will be hosting a public forum regarding bicycling and bicycling policy in the downtown neighborhoods. The forum will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 at The Firehouse at 127 Mount Vernon Street.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Upcoming Special Events

Wednesday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday

decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Thursday, November 16: Public Forum on Bicycling. Co-sponsored by the Boston Cyclists Union and BHCA Traffic & Parking Committee. 6 p.m., The Firehouse at 127 Mount Vernon Street

Thursday, November 16: Downtown Schools Night. Learn about Boston’s public elementary schools from parents whose children attend them. 7 – 8:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3: Holiday Decorating Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel Boston