Charles River Watershed Association Hosts Largest Champions of the Charles Gala to Date

Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA), the leading science and advocacy organization protecting the Charles River and its watershed, honored the Museum of Science at its Champions of the Charles gala on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The gala, held at the Museum of Science raised funds to continue CRWA’s ongoing work monitoring and protecting the Charles River.

More than 200 guests explored the Museum of Science and celebrated an evening of science while dining on incredible food and drink at the gala, the biggest Champions of the Charles to date. Janet Wu, TV journalist and adjunct professor at Emerson College, emceed the event.

CRWA honored the Museum of Science with the prestigious Champion of the Charles award for its dedication to science education and for establishing the new Yawkey Gallery on the Charles River. Accepting the award on behalf of the Museum of Science was Dr. Ioannis Miaoulis, president and director, and Gwill E. York, chair of the board of trustees.

“CRWA’s Champion of the Charles award recognizes the Museum of Science for its commitment to excellent science education. The new Charles River gallery echoes CRWA’s approach to science and engineering and gives Museum visitors the chance to explore the Charles River through the eyes of a scientist or engineer,” said Robert Zimmerman, executive director at Charles River Watershed Association.

“The Museum of Science is honored to be recognized as the 2017 Champion of the Charles by the Charles River Watershed Association,” said Ioannis Miaoulis, president and director. “CRWA was an outstanding partner in helping our educators develop content in the Yawkey Gallery on the Charles River, and they are an invaluable resource in our community.”

Previous recipients of the Champion of the Charles award include Susan Tierney, former assistant secretary for policy at the U.S. Department of Energy, in 2013 and John DeVillars, former New England Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in 2011.

Greta Meszoely of Boston and Diane Hall of Wellesley co-chaired the event host committee. Lead sponsors of Champions of the Charles include the Museum of Science and Education First.

Charles River Watershed Association employs science, advocacy, urban design and education to promote resilient communities and a healthy river ecosystem. CRWA has collected over 22 years of comprehensive data on the Charles River and uses this deep understanding of the river to promote projects that will help safeguard the future of the Charles River and its communities.

The Champions of the Charles Gala raised funds to continue CRWA’s work which takes on increasing urgency as flooding and drought becomes more frequent. CRWA formed in 1965 in response to public concern about the declining condition of the Charles River. Since its earliest days of advocacy, CRWA has figured prominently in major cleanup and watershed protection efforts that have improved the health of the Charles.