Hill Voters Help Re-Elect Walsh for Second Term

By Dan Murphy

Like voters citywide, Beacon Hill turned out to support the incumbent Mayor Martin J. Walsh for a second term over his challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson in last Tuesday’s municipal election.

According to the city’s unofficial results, nearly 70 percent of voters in Ward 3, Precinct 6 and Ward 5, Precincts 3, 4, 5 and 11 cast their ballots for Walsh as 30 percent did for Jackson, with Walsh garnering 1,383 votes, compared to Jackson’s 587.

Citywide, slightly more than 65 percent of voters (70,125 votes) supported Walsh while Jackson drew around 34 percent of the ballot (36,433 votes).

In the District 8 city council race, the incumbent, Josh Zakim, bested political newcomer Kristen Mobilia, garnering nearly 75 percent of the ballot (1,373 votes) in the neighborhood, compared to her 23 percent (467 votes).

In the at-large city council race, 29 percent of Beacon Hill voters supported Michelle Wu, council president, (1,609 votes) while another incumbent, Ayanna Pressley, garnered more than 20 percent of the ballot (1,151 votes).

Annissa Pressley was elected for a second term as an at-large councilor, with nearly 17 percent of Hill voters supporting her (976 ballots).

Veteran at-large councilor Michael Flaherty also garnered the support of more than 17 percent of neighborhood voters for a total of 981 ballots cast.

More than 23 percent of Beacon Hill voters turned out for the election, compared with the citywide tally of nearly 28 percent.