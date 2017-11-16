Storrow Drive Closures for Nov 18 Listed

MassDOT’s contractor, White-Skanska-Consigli (WSC), will continue erecting elements of the new Frances “Fanny” Appleton Bridge on Saturday, November 18. The work will require lane and full closures in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge on Storrow Drive east and westbound and a full closure of the Mugar Way off-ramp to Charles Circle. The closures schedule is as follows:

Early Morning of Saturday, November 18:

Storrow Drive Eastbound:

12:00 AM to 1:00 AM: Center and right lanes closed (one travel lane maintained)

1:00 to 7:00 a.m.: Full closure

7:00 to 7:30 a.m.: Center and right lanes closed (one travel lane maintained)

Storrow Drive Westbound:

3:00 to 4:00 a.m.: Center and right lanes closed (one travel lane maintained)

4:00 to 5:00 a.m.: Full closure ◦ 5:00 to 7:00 a.m.: Center and right lanes closed (one travel lane maintained)

Mugar Way off-ramp from Storrow Drive Eastbound to Charles Circle:

12:00 to 1:00 a.m.: Closed

7:00 to 7:30 a.m.: Closed

The full closures are necessary for the crane to be positioned on the Storrow Drive roadway and for lifting and placing the steel beam structure, which spans the full width of Storrow Drive. During the full roadway and ramp closures, traffic will be directed to the following approved detour routes: Storrow Drive Westbound Closure (see detour map)

To continue on Storrow Drive Westbound: From Storrow Drive Westbound, take the exit on the left toward Government Center/Kendall Square. Follow the signs to Government Center traveling under the MBTA Red Line and then left. Bear right immediately after going under the MBTA Red Line again and follow the detour signs to continue on Cambridge Street for about ½ mile. Continue onto Tremont Street for about ½ mile. Turn right onto Boylston Street and take a right onto Charles Street. Stay in the left lane on Charles Street and turn left on Beacon Street. Turn right onto Berkeley Street and use the left lane to take the on-ramp to Storrow Drive Westboun

Additionally, the Longfellow Bridge closure to inbound vehicles scheduled for the weekend of November 17 through 19 will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday, November 17, instead of at 11:00 PM as it has in the past. For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us. MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.