A New Leaf for the New Year:Discover the World of Teas with the Mark T. Wendell Tea Company

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon Street in Beacon Hill, will host an exclusive tea program with the Mark T. Wendell Tea Company on Saturday, January 20. Led by Hartley E. Johnson, owner of the Mark T. Wendell Tea Company, our special experience at the museum will include:

~ A brief overview of the history of tea and the connection between Rose Standish Nichols and this Boston Tea Importer

~ A tasting of black, green, and oolong teas

~ A discussion around the showcased teas, from their geographical region of origin to how they are processed

Following the presentation, there will be time to explore the Nichols House Museum’s period rooms and the special exhibition, Peace and Prosperity: Rose Standish Nichols and Tea.

Tea at the Nichols House is offered at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Each program lasts one and half hours. Admission is $25 ($20 for museum members). To purchase tickets or for further information visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org or call (617) 227-6993.

In 1904, Boston businessman Mark T. Wendell assumed ownership of his uncle’s business, a firm that imported luxury products from abroad. Mr. Wendell settled in the Beacon Hill section of Boston and set up offices on nearby State Street. For many years he imported port, sherry, snuff, olive oil, coffee and rare teas to sell to the upscale clientele of Boston (including Rose Standish Nichols), New York and Philadelphia.

Over time, Mr. Wendell began focusing solely on the import of tea into his Boston waterfront offices, and one of his most popular items was a smoky China tea called HU-KWA (who-kwaa). From an initial listing of only 5 teas, including the legendary HU-KWA, offerings have expanded to over 80 estate grown specialty teas, signature tea blends, herbal & fruit tisanes.

On view through February 3, 2018 at the Nichols House Museum – Peace and Prosperity: Rose Standish Nichols and Tea.

Among her other achievements, Rose Standish Nichols was famous for hosting elaborate tea parties where she would cultivate lively conversation and promote world peace. Tea parties were a vehicle through which Rose Nichols furthered social and political agendas while also showcasing her collection of fine porcelain and silver. This exhibition highlights collection items related to tea service while examining the culture and society in which Rose Nichols entertained.

The Nichols House Museum offers visitors a unique glimpse of late 19 th and early 20 th century domestic life on Boston’s Beacon Hill. The museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon Street, is currently open for tours Thursday through Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.